USDD Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, USDD has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $724.66 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00372336 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,427.83 or 0.27062675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

