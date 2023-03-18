BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.89 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

