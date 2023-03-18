IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $257.61 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00371806 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,427.91 or 0.27024173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,962,139 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.