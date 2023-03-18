DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

