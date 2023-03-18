BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declares Dividend of $4.45

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.4543 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

BDOUY stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. BDO Unibank has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Further Reading

