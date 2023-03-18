Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4932 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBGPY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,122.50.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.