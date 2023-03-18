Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

