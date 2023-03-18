ssv.network Price Hits $39.30 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $39.30 or 0.00142874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $435.30 million and approximately $49.66 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

