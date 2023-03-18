Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Sydbank A/S Price Performance
Shares of Sydbank A/S stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Sydbank A/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.91.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
