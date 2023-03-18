PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.96.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
