Independent Bank Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

INDB stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Independent Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

