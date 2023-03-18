Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.