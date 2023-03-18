Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of SAVE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.88.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.