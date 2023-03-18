Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 200.7% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 200.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,505.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00316303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00080780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00559498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00494978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,305,280 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,655,242,661.405754 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.41126294 USD and is up 32.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,167,497,731.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.