Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.