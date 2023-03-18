Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

