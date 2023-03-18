Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRGV. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Energy Vault Price Performance
Energy Vault stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Energy Vault by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Energy Vault by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Vault by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
