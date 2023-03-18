Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.30 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.6 %

LMT stock opened at $465.87 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

