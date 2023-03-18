Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 618 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

