Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.56 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.