Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,718 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.74% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

