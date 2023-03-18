Brookstone Capital Management Buys 125,710 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

