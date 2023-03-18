Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

