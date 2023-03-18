Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CCL opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

