98532 (KMP.TO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.