Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$314.38 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.