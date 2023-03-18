Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NWFL opened at $29.01 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

