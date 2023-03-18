Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

