J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,796,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.