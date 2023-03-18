The Cato Co. (CATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.
Cato Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $8.62 on Friday. Cato has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.
