The Cato Co. (CATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

Cato Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $8.62 on Friday. Cato has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cato by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cato by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cato by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 1,490.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

