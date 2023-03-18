Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $215,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

