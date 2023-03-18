Investors Title Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Investors Title Price Performance
NASDAQ ITIC opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $210.40.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
