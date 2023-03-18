Investors Title Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $210.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

