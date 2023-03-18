K&S Co. Limited (KSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 2nd

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from K&S’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

K&S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Get K&S alerts:

About K&S

(Get Rating)

See Also

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.