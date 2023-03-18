TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
