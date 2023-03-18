TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.