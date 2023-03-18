Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

