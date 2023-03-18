Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.46 on April 7th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4623 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
ENI has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
ENI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.80 on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.