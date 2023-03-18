Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.46 on April 7th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4623 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

ENI has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.80 on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 38.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 199.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

