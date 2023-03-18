Umee Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $34.82 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Umee has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Umee has a market cap of $34.82 million and $191,416.90 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Umee

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

