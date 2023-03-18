Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th. This is a boost from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Duratec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56.

Duratec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Duratec Limited engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, and Buildings & Facades segments. The Defence segment delivers capital facilities infrastructure and estate works program projects.

