Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $9.38

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00034122 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $98.78 million and approximately $292,792.68 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

