Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th.
Adairs Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.97.
Adairs Company Profile
