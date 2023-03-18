Quantum Trading Up 97.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $11,232.57 and approximately $181,545.49 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00207904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,503.97 or 1.00064777 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00002004 USD and is up 99.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,492.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.