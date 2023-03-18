McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 19th.

McPherson’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

Get McPherson's alerts:

McPherson’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminium foils.

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.