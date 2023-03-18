McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 19th.
McPherson’s Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.
McPherson’s Company Profile
