Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $264.15 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $264.15 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00064250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,372,765 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.