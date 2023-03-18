Geegoopuzzle Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00025790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $525,306.07 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003590 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00207904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,503.97 or 1.00064777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.08438443 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $421,063.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

