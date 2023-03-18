Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $267.97 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $267.97 million and $8.08 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $39.45 or 0.00143538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,791,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,792,145 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

