PLC Ultima Price Tops $133.04 on Top Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $64,615.04 and $425,435.59 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $133.04 or 0.00484028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00371944 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.85 or 0.27037790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

