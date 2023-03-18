R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

