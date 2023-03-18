New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Insider Purchases $131,560.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) insider James Stone acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,853.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.74 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

