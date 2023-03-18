Laura G. Kelly Buys 1,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

