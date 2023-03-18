TraDAO Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

