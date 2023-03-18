Lynne Doherty Mcdonald Sells 9,803 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 9,803 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $116,067.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sumo Logic

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

