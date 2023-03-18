KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.03 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2,814.54 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 278.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09803289 USD and is up 27.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,114.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

